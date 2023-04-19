Rep. Ashley Hinson visited Waverly’s Nestlé plant on April 11, as a part of her 22-county tour.
There, she spoke about workforce, the supply chain, and how the logistics of the operation.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers afterwards, Hinson said that because there are several top food manufacturers in the district, she had been discussing food safety and how it could be ensured long-term in the food space and the human consumption space.
“I think what’s important is that they really value good, solid process safety and a good corporate culture as well,” Hinson said. “When you look at a community like Waverly and a longstanding business like Nestlé, the things that make those businesses stay in a community for a long time are the employee base and longevity there, but also good corporate culture. And so that was something that I have seen as a common theme in a lot of places that have been really successful.”
Because of her role on the U.S. House Select Committee on Competition with China, Hinson said that she was also looking at businesses like Nestlé through the lens of trying to compete with China.
“We have to look at American manufacturing and continue to support it in ways where we can continue to be competitive with China,” she said. “Because if we don’t, then they will outpace us and their economy will grow and ours will not.”
Hinson’s stop in Waverly was the latest on her tour through each of the 22 counties she represents. It is a trip that she said she makes each quarter.
She said that the message she hopes to get out while on tour is her three tier approach to service — protecting taxpayers with policy in action, making sure rural America has a voice at the table and focusing on safety and security.
“I’m an appropriator,” Hinson said. “My job is to put that filter on and make sure taxpayer dollars are being used in a targeted and wise manner. So when I look at the projects that we’ve been able to advocate for, they have truly made a difference in our communities.”
Hinson also discussed supporting the work force in the 15 projects she’s putting her efforts into for this budget cycle. In Bremer County, that includes a new building for the Sumner Daycare and Learning Center.
According to Hinson’s website, the project would enable Sumner Daycare to construct its own stand-alone facility in the community to provide quality, accessible child care. The project would cost $750,000. The new facility would also allow Sumner Daycare to hire more staff members and serve over 100 children.
The tour also took Hinson to the Nashua Clinic.
Hinson also visited Waverly Child Care in her last visit to town.
“I’ve tried to support projects in child care, supporting water management and water expansion projects because that means that businesses can flourish and people can drink safe water,” Hinson said. “So those are the kinds of places where I’ve said, Hey, there’s a real community need here. There’s a lot of community support for these. So I’m going to go to bat for them because that’s what taxpayers are telling me they want.”