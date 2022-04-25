Ashley Hinson got a new ally in Bremer County Monday morning.
On her 19th townhall of the year in Iowa’s First Congressional District, which she represents in Washington, D.C., Hinson touched a nerve with her audience when she listed addressing inflation among her priorities. Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for the newly redrawn Second Congressional District where she will face State Sen. Liz Mathis, a Democrat from Hiawatha.
Karmen Mehmen, who co-owns with husband Stan, son Kyle and daughter-in-law Kerri a farming operation called More Better Sooner Family Farms, put Hinson’s comments in this context:
A semi-load of fuel the Mehmens purchased recently cost $6,000 more than the same amount just weeks earlier. Last year, it cost $8 a day for utilities at the Mehmen household, and now that number has gone to $13.50.
Mehmen, one of two women in the townhall audience, said that the family’s small trucking business is further burdened by a $5,000 fee to get a commercial driving license.
“That’s ridiculous when we have a supply chain problem,” she said.
In her prepared remarks, Hinson gave the audience an overview of her priorities and her voting record in her first term.
She said first among them was curbing inflation, securing the border and ensuring that “every Iowan has freedom and opportunity.”
“Biden’s agenda is not working for America,” she said.
She said the record high inflation at 8.5% has impacted lives.
“Inflation is a tax on everybody,” she said, giving examples of how such staples as eggs and milk have gone up.
“It’s our money, it’s not the government’s money,” she said.
She said those priorities are falling “deaf ears,” she added referring to the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.
A solution to the energy crisis, she said, is to “unleash American production.”
“It’s a national security issue,” she said, adding that buying energy from adversaries puts the country at risk.
She said she was proud of a mental health bill named after Iowa veteran Sgt.Brandon Ketchum, the Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act, signed into law in 2021, which ensures access to resources for rural veterans.
In answer to a question, she said mental health, and especially the mental health of children, has been impacted by the pandemic-related lockdowns. Hence, the issue needs to be prioritized.
Hinson said she worked across the aisle with Rep. Cindy Axne to address deficiency in the communication functions after seven lives were lost in Iowa during a March tornado. A broken chat function in the communication between the National Weather Service and meteorologists delayed vital information to the public, leading to the fatal outcomes, she said.
“We can’t control the weather, but we can control how we deal with natural disasters,” she said. “Seconds matter in a disaster.”.
Hinson said she and her colleagues wanted to redirect money from the rescue bill to children’s mental health and other priorities, but were hindered by Democrats.
“It’s a spending bill masquerading as a rescue bill,” she said. “It’s about accountability.”
In answer to a question from Edna Brunkhorst who wanted to know if Hinson favors doing away with the Department of Education, Hinson said:
“I am not sure about completely eliminating it or completely reforming it,” she said. “As a parent, I don’t want to see parents being targeted as terrorists by the DOJ. I believe in public education, I believe in private education.”
Hinson answered questions about the workforce, energy policies, nursing home regulation and community-owned nursing homes like Bartels, dysfunction at the IRS, which Mehmen complained about,as well as what can be done to increase Iowa’s population and thus, the representation in Washington.
She said she has worked across party lines to collaborate with fellow legislators.
“There is an appetite on both sides to do that,” she said.
She said she was dedicated to serving constituents.
“Our job is to work in customer service,” she said.
Mehmen, the farmer, who had corresponded with Hinson’s office before but had never met the representative in person, said she was ready to step up her duties as a citizen and do more than just vote.
“You are the first person I am getting behind publicly,” said Mehmen, the last to speak in the hour-long town hall. “This is a choice I am making to do more.”