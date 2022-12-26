Staff and residents at Newton Village in Newton, Oaknoll in Iowa City, Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly came together for Christmas carol sing-a-longs to share their holiday spirit with their communities.
At Sunrise Retirement in Sioux City, residents had a special visit from Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jill Miller and guitarist Randy Dorman. Jill has opened for the legendary Loretta Lynn and Randy was a guitar player for Kenny Rogers. Jill’s mom, who lives in Independent Living apartments, enjoyed a great seat to watch her daughter perform.
LeadingAge Iowa, a statewide organization of not-for-profit aging services providers, hosted a holiday drawing where video submissions could win a special surprise – a 6-foot inflatable snowman. The prize brought cheer to Oaknoll residents in Iowa City.
“We value our members and the people they serve and try to create community,” said LeadingAge Iowa’s President & CEO, Shannon Strickler. “What better time to come together for a joyful sing-along than the holiday season?”
“The benefits of music therapy for our residents are physical, cognitive, emotional. It helps bring back memories and encourages movement, and it just builds strong social connections,” said Meghan Ross, music therapist at Oaknoll Retirement. “Music is something that can be shared with all of our residents from every level of care, from our memory care to our health center, assisted living, and our independent residents — music is something that connects and brings us together.”