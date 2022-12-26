Staff and residents at Newton Village in Newton, Oaknoll in Iowa City, Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge, and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly came together for Christmas carol sing-a-longs to share their holiday spirit with their communities.

At Sunrise Retirement in Sioux City, residents had a special visit from Iowa Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Jill Miller and guitarist Randy Dorman. Jill has opened for the legendary Loretta Lynn and Randy was a guitar player for Kenny Rogers. Jill’s mom, who lives in Independent Living apartments, enjoyed a great seat to watch her daughter perform.