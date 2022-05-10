As part of a celebration of public libraries and the Friends groups that support them, retired Waverly-Shell Rock educator Steve Palmquist will be reviewing James A. Michener’s 1982 novel, “Space.” The event will take place Tuesday May 24 at 7 p.m. in the community meeting room, Cedar Falls Public Library at Sixth and Main. This is the first of six such events throughout 2022, the 40th anniversary of Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Palmquist was chosen as a long time aviation and space enthusiast and retired Civil Air Patrol officer — after 31 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He also served as a Board Member of the CFPL Friends group before returning his residence to Waverly last summer.
Palmquist retired from W-SR in 2004 after 27 years as a teacher of high school English, speech and theater. He has taught recent “Keep on Learning” classes for Wartburg College and UNI’s Lifelong University. He see this book review as a further opportunity to practice his craft.
“Space” is a fictional story of several men and women whose lives eventually intertwine into America’s early efforts to succeed in the “Space Race.” Michener shows us their various experiences at the close of World War II and follows them through the moon landings and the Voyager missions. The historical persons and places such as Wehrner Von Braun and the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama are the real setting for the novel’s protagonists.
The review will briefly summarize the characters and events of the novel, but will also highlight the actual events. Attendees need not have read the novel nor have lived through those landmark times, but will be encouraged to share their memories connected to the space program, such as the moon landing, Challenger or Columbia.