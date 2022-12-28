It’s a bond like no other.
The officer and his K-9.
It is a matter of life, death and love that is so deep, so intimate and so real that trying to put it into words is an exercise in futility.
Suffice it to say that not even death can break the connection between a former Waverly police officer and his loyal dog.
That just about sums up the story of Bond, who served as the Waverly Police Department’s K-9 for nine years, under the guidance of his human trainer, now retired officer Josh Buhrow.
As Buhrow and his family said goodbye to Bond on Dec. 26, the officer put out a message on his Facebook page, sharing the good times, the funny times and the scary times they spent together.
When Bond arrived in Waverly from northern Michigan in 2010, the Waverly Police Department received a $15,000 grant from Nestlé, which at the time brought the K-9 program to its goal of approximately $30,000, according to 2010 reporting from Waverly Newspapers.
It took time for the bond to develop between Buhrows and Bond, but once forged it was immutable. Today Buhrow remembers the journey fondly.
“I knew from the start we had one crazy boy,” Buhrow said of the dog’s personality when he arrived from Northern Michigan in 2010. “It didn’t take long for Bond to prove that either, as separation anxiety forced him to destroy a Christmas tree, all its trimmings and a plastic kennel when I went for a vacation with other dogs.”
Bond’s service in the community is well remembered and praiseworthy, but his ultimate loyalty was to Buhrow.
“His devotion to me and his job was all he lived for,” Buhrow wrote.
The dog would “go crazy” in his kennel when Buhrow would rattle his gun belt, he said in the post.
Trained to sniff out narcotics, track and protect his master, Bond often stood in harm’s way, Buhrow recalled.
“One of my proudest moments with Bond involved a situation where Bond helped save a life,” he wrote.
Bond asked little for his services–playing tug of war and rides in the squad car.
He retired in 2019 and swapped the adrenaline of wearing the vest with the serotonin of taking naps on the deck, getting belly rubs by the family and watching the squirrels.
“Never have I spent this much time with an animal and never have I demanded so much out of one,” Buhrow said in the post. “We had good and bad days at work. Some days he would amaze me and some days he would make me go crazy. Any K-9 handler will tell you this is part of the job. Our little family is hurting right now but we are lucky to have had him in our world.’Till we meet again, Bond.”