Happy retirement Jean Keller.
Please help us celebrate Jean Keller retirement with a card shower . Please send cards to: Jean Keller, Bremer Co. Assessor, c/o Bremer County Courthouse, 415 E Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
