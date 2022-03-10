Allan Kluiter

Allan Kluiter will retire from the Waverly Pizza Ranch after 20 years.

 Courtesy photo

An open house has been set to celebrate 20 years of service for Allan Kluiter.

Stop in to Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, from 2-4 p.m., Monday, March 14 to enjoy coffee and Cactus Bread and congratulate Allan on his 20 years.