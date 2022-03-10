An open house has been set to celebrate 20 years of service for Allan Kluiter.
Stop in to Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, from 2-4 p.m., Monday, March 14 to enjoy coffee and Cactus Bread and congratulate Allan on his 20 years.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
|3-Months
|$15.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
An open house has been set to celebrate 20 years of service for Allan Kluiter.
Stop in to Pizza Ranch, 2020 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, from 2-4 p.m., Monday, March 14 to enjoy coffee and Cactus Bread and congratulate Allan on his 20 years.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 22F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.