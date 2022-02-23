Luann Scallon has spent her working life giving to her community.
In professional circles she is known as the tireless executive director of Waverly Child Care and Preschool, the non profit organization established in town in 1970.
But for generations of young kids and families, she has been more than that — a much-appreciated helper, a trusted confidante and a compassionate listener.
She has also been a fierce advocate for the needs of children and their safety, and as many would agree, she was more of a guardian angel than an administrator.
A retirement party celebrating her work will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Waverly Public Library at 1500 W. Bremer Ave. Cards can also be sent to 1631 220th St., Waverly, Iowa 50677.
Self-effacing and even-keeled, Luann has been a firm believer in allocating resources to child rearing as a way of investing into the future of the community.
Story after story about her work at the center talk about her selflessness and her deep commitment to working with parents to provide the best environment for their kids.
In a comment that reflects many lives and experiences, a mother told Waverly Newspapers of the important role Luann played in the life of her family when her kids were young.
“She worked with me on a payment schedule that allowed me to make payments as I go and keep my kids at the daycare,” said the mother, who asked that her name be withheld.
Luann enjoyed celebrating holidays with staff and the children, especially marking Christmas and Independence Day as big events. Holding informal parades on America’s birthday around the block with the kids dressed patriotically and parents watching along the sidewalk has become a tradition.
Luann has championed the cause of helping adults with autism through her involvement with Advancing the Future of Adults with Autism, among other community-minded causes.
Luann and her husband, Greg, live on a century-old farm that belonged to her grandparents. They have three adult children.