The mission of Retrieving Freedom Inc. (RFI) is to change lives through the training and placement of service dogs for veterans with disabilities and children with autism.
RFI in Waverly stands behind this mission statement.
Director of Training John Drach is responsible for the operation at RFI’s Waverly facility.
“We focus on the two specific client groups because it is what we do well,” said Drach. “We focus on these two groups because that is where we have expertise and can focus the training more specifically.”
In the main area, multiple service dogs were being taught to obey commands, some on a carpet, and some on a surface one foot off the ground.
According to Drach, service dogs provide around-the-clock support for veterans and help them cope with trauma. For clients with autism, RFI dogs help them face issues related to anxiety in public places and social interactions, bolting and struggles at school, as well as other issues experienced by children with autism.
“A trainer doesn’t know whether the dog will be matched with a veteran or a child with autism until the dog is really far into training,” said Drach. “Where the dog will be placed depends on the temperament and aptitude that the dogs shows in the final stages of training.”
The training of the dogs at RFI often begins at eight weeks of age. The puppies are weaned from their mother and transition to stage one of their training with a volunteer puppy foster.
“RFI’s fosters work on house training and other forms of manners,” said Drach.
According to Drach, 95 percent of the dogs trained in the Waverly facility are Labrador retrievers right now and a smaller number are golden retrievers.
“Golden retrievers and Labradors are bred to retrieve, so it’s easier for them to be trained to retrieve,” said Drach. “They are also more socially acceptable. A lot of great dog breeds out there have more of a negative stereotype that clients don’t need to deal with in public.”
In stage two of training, volunteers in RFI’s Impact Programs work on furthering the dogs’ obedience skills and exposing them to a variety of environments. RFI has multiple programs they use for the duration of a dog’s training.
These programs expose the dog to both routine activities and various socialization scenarios. At Wartburg College and Iowa State University, students can foster and train that dog throughout their college semester. This exposes the dog to many experiences including dealing with squirrels, roommates and sitting still through lectures.
Another Impact Program used by RFI during stage two
In this program, training occurs at correctional facilities located in Iowa, Mississippi, Indiana, and soon, possibly in Georgia. This program allows a select group of incarcerated individuals to interact with and foster one or more dogs. This program allows the dogs to experience multiple people and routine training, as well as learn foundational tasks.
“The goal of the various training programs at RFI is cost effectiveness,” said Drach. “Having these programs allows the (dog) to advance in its socialization and fundamental obedience training.” All along the way, throughout a dog’s training, the dog impacts many lives, in addition to that of the client it eventually gets placed with.
Heeding commands: Get, Bring, Give
To advance to stage three, the dogs have to pass a retrieving test. They perform a three-part command: “Get, Bring, Give,” through which they retrieve common items off the floor, including a pen, medication bottle, the dog’s own vest, a cell phone, a credit card and more.
“This command is very helpful to our dogs that are placed with veterans,” Drach said. “In this phase, they may also learn a command called passive anchoring, which is very helpful for children with autism and their families. More than 50% of children with autism display bolting ... behaviors. RFI’s service dogs wear a modified vest that has a special belt that can be placed around a child’s waist.”
Training to help kids with autism
According to Drach, the child holds a handle connected to the vest, and the parent holds a leash on the other side of the service dog. If the child pulls against the tethered belt, RFI’s service dogs are trained to passively anchor the child by calmly lying down on the ground.
This task greatly increases a child’s safety and enables parents and families to go out in public again, without being anxious that their child will bolt into a dangerous situation or become lost.
“During this portion of training, dogs also are taught to hit push plates and light switches,” said Drach. “One part of training that helps with anxiety for veterans and children with autism is called ‘visit,’ where the dog puts its head or paws on the veteran or child’s leg.”
Drach also explained, “The dogs also learn positional commands. These commands have the dog be on the left, right, in front of or behind the client. This helps if the client is more comfortable when people are not close behind them, for example. Now the dog can sit behind and keep people from being too close behind.”
Working with clients
Although RFI accepts clients from all over the United States, 80% of clients live within commuting distance of one of their two facilities in Waverly, Iowa, and Sedalia, Missouri.
“Local clients come and train for two to three hours and then go home. Clients from further away or out of state, cannot just come and go,” Drach said. “To help facilitate the training requirements RFI offers suites in our facility where clients and families can stay. These suites have T.V.s and handicap accessible bathrooms. Outside of the suites there is a common area which includes a kitchen and storage for groceries, as well as a communal room with a larger T.V. in it.”
Drach explained that RFI’s assistance dog trainers work closely with multiple dogs and each client to determine which dog is the best fit for the client. Eventually, trainers make what’s called a “pre-match,” and clients go home with the service dog for several pre-match home visits to test things out.
“Also, during the client’s time working directly with the dog, they will focus on nightmare interruption,” Drach said. “If the client has physical signs of a nightmare, the dog will wake them up by nuzzling them or turning on the room lights.”
Overall, RFI spends 100 hours or more with clients, from the time of inquiry, through application and approval, through placement and follow-up for years after placement.
RFI provides support to clients throughout the lifetime of each placed service dog. Drach believes that the most rewarding part of working with these dogs are the stories he hears after their placement.
“Last year in June we placed a dog with a veteran,” said Drach. “He came back after the first year and told us how worthwhile having the dog was. He said he went grocery shopping with his wife. I was waiting for the rest of the story, but then he said ‘you don’t understand, I haven’t done that in eight years.’ It just really puts in perspective how many everyday activities we take for granted.”
Since the building of the Waverly RFI facility in 2015, Drach believes that every program they have been involved in has grown.
“A lot of people talk about the end goal, but we look at the in between of how many people interact and are impacted by these dogs,” said Drach.
Meet trainers Bethany Swanson and Megan Hiller
Obedience trainer Bethany Swanson has been an employee of the Waverly facility since 2019. Originally from Des Moines, Swanson got involved with RFI during the pilot year of the fostering program at Iowa State University.
“I really liked the mission and decided it’s what I wanted to do with my life,” said Swanson. “I wanted to help people and train dogs. It’s very rewarding.”
After getting an internship with a dog breeder after college, Swanson learned the ins-and-outs of the first 8 weeks of a dog’s life. After the internship she said she got a job but always kept her eyes open.
“When a position opened up in Waverly for facility coordinator I was like ‘Yes, I am moving!’,” said Swanson. “Retrieving Freedom is ADI (Assistance Dogs International) accredited, so there are background checks yearly and there are very high standards to working with this association. Each trainer is required to do continued education every year.”
Another obedience trainer Megan Hiller, an employee of the Waverly RFI facility for a year and a half, is from a small town in southern Iowa. Hiller was also introduced to RFI through the puppy Impact Program at Iowa State University. She never expected a job with RFI.
Like most, she was involved in the fostering program as volunteer work, as a way to change a person’s life through a dog. When an RFI position opened, she got the job.
According to Hiller, the dog training program lasts an average of two years. If the dog is easier to train, the dog could be out of training and placed by a year and a half. If the dog is taking longer to train, it could take two and a half years. One thing Hiller works on with the dogs in the facility are loud or scary noises.
“To train against being afraid of fireworks, thunderstorms and loud noises,” said Hiller, “we give them a treat during those loud noises, whether it is the real event or played on a computer. We are constantly trying to make those experiences rewarding and positive by giving the dogs treats during loud and scary events.”
For anyone interested in fostering or getting involved with RFI, Program Coordinator Sara Shadid is the point of contact.
“We also do volunteer days a couple Saturdays a month, where people can come help run the facility that day that day,” said Hiller.
To donate to RFI, people can come to the volunteer days that take place monthly at the Waverly RFI facility.
“There is also an Amazon wish list, accessed from the RFI website, from which people can donate items,” said Hiller. “Honestly, if you can’t volunteer, that’s the best way to donate because it is explicitly what we need.”
Additionally, RFI relies on the financial support of individuals, businesses and grants.
“For nonprofits, every dollar counts,” said Drach. “And, if you want to see the culmination of our mission, you absolutely have to attend our Service Dog Graduation on August 27, at the Electric Park Ballroom.”
Tickets are free and open to the general public. Service dog teams that were placed in 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be receiving diplomas and sharing their stories of how they’ve been impacted by their service dog.
RFI hopes to see a strong showing of community support, and anyone can RVSP at https://tinyurl.com/RFIgraduation2022-iowa.
For more information on Retrieving Freedom, or to volunteer or donate, visit