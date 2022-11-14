She’s cuddly.
She’s cute.
And downright adorable.
But Weather, a 4-month-old pup, is in training for a real job.
She is groomed to be a working dog for Retrieving Freedom, the non-profit organization that trains service dogs for veterans and children with autism.
Friday was a big day for Weather and her mom, Cyndi Canney, when the duo attended the Veterans Day ceremony at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
It was Weather’s first experience listening to music and sitting in the midst of a large audience, but she had the comforting presence of her mom and the love she was surrounded with by those sitting around her.
Weather is the 12th dog that Cyndi and her husband Dave are fostering for Retrieving Freedom.
The couple are among a core group of area families who help care for the dogs as they go through the program.
The dogs undergo a two-year training, according to Retrieving Freedom’s website. They are trained to meet the needs of a specific individual, the website says.
“We wanted to be involved,” Cyndi said of the program.
Cyndi added that as a foster parent, it is hard to remember that the pup is trained for service and the time is bound to come when the dog will have to leave the foster house and start bonding with its new owner.
But for Weather, that moment is far away for now.
She stayed in her mom’s embrace while the program lasted and afterwards, during a video interview with Waverly Newspapers, got some treats for showing her tricks to sit and lie down all the way.
It it is unclear what the future holds for Weather as she may or may not be able to become a service dog. Retrieving Freedom has a program for the dogs who do not get approved to serve to be adopted.
Weather showed impeccable manners during the program, but she was unsure what to do with the applause.
“We like to say we have good Weather,” Cyndi joked.