Join Retrieving Freedom for our 2022 graduation! Our first graduation since 2019 will be open to the public and full of life-changing stories celebrating RFI’s Service Dog Teams.
Our graduation is free and open to the public, and the perfect opportunity to see how your support has made a difference in your community!
We cannot wait to see everyone there and in the meantime be sure to register to bid on our silent auction items, bidding goes live Aug. 20.
5:00 pm Graduation Ceremony
7:00 pm Cocktails, Appetizers, and Final Auction Hour
8:00 pm Silent Auction Closes
Please register to support Retrieving Freedom Graduates and our Service Dogs in Training!
Our graduation celebration continues on Sunday morning, with an Open House at our Iowa facility.
Join us Sunday August 28 from 9-11 a.m. for coffee and a bite to eat, where you can see your support in action!
We are excited to introduce you to some of our amazing team members and share our latest updates. Also, we want o give you a tour of our facility so you can see recent improvements!
Register now, as tickets will go fast.