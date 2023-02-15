For Sgt. Trent Dirks, the road to mental health recovery that led him to become Rep. Ashley Hinson’s guest at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 7 began at Retrieving Freedom in Waverly, a nonprofit dedicated to training service dogs for veterans in need.
Trent, the Grundy Center native, found life different and much more difficult after returning home from duty in Afghanistan. Months later, he was diagnosed with PTSD. In November of 2015, he would begin his road to recovery after getting connected to Retrieving Freedom in Waverly.
“I got involved as a client back in 2015 after I’d really struggled with mental health, and I got medically retired from the Iowa National Guard due to PTSD,” Trent told Waverly Newspapers in an interview. “I heard that Retrieving Freedom in Waverly opened their doors in June of 2015 and Nov. 1, about three weeks after my retirement and after I lost my second friend to suicide, I decided to stop by and learn what service dogs could do for somebody that struggles mentally and emotionally and wound up applying for a service dog. I met Tracer [my service dog] a couple of months later and he started giving me some hope and some light at the end of the tunnel.”
For Trent, the connection he has made with his service dog tracer through Retrieving Freedom may have saved his life.
“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for Retrieving Freedom and Tracer,” he said.
Trent has since begun fostering future service dogs with Retrieving Freedom in the hopes of helping to change the lives of other people in need. It was through his work with the Waverly nonprofit that Trent first became connected with Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who represents Iowa’s second district in Washington.
“I just reached out to Congresswoman Hinson a couple of years ago and wanted to introduce her to the facility there in Waverly, Iowa, and she and her staff came and toured the facility,” Trent said.
Now, two years after initially reaching out to Rep. Hinson, Trent was honored with the opportunity to join Hinson in Washington D.C. as her guest for the State of the Union address.
“I’m just blessed to have made the impression that I have on Congresswoman Hinson and to be the guest here for the State of the Union address this weekend,” he said. “What she’s done for veterans, especially in rural Iowa, is just incredible work.”
For Hinson, bringing Trent to the State of the Union was an opportunity to highlight the pressing issue of veterans’ mental health as well as celebrate some of the efforts being done in Iowa to address those challenges.
“I just wanted to highlight, obviously, some of the great work that’s happening in Waverly,” Rep. Hinson told Waverly Newspapers. “I had a chance to visit Retrieving Freedom on my first round of tour stops, I guess you’d say, of my district when I was first elected. And so I really was inspired by what they do to train service animals. I was inspired by Trent’s story of true recovery from a really low place all the way to being able to talk about it and help spread awareness and hope about it, too.”
In 2021, Hinson was the Republican lead on the Sgt. Ketchum Rural Veterans’ Mental Health Act. This legislation, which was signed into law in June 2021, is aimed at improving mental health care access for veterans in rural areas, requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish and maintain three new centers of the Rural Access Network for Growth Enhancement (RANGE) Program in areas with interest from personnel and a need for additional mental health care for rural veterans, according to congress.gov.
“I did some work in the policy areas in Washington, D.C. and got some good legislation passed but wanted to continue to highlight it because even though we’ve done some work on it, there is more to do,” Hinson said. “And I think that starts with awareness that not all war wounds are visible. And it’s really important that we encourage people to get help. So that’s what I wanted to do in bringing Sgt. Dirks and Tracer out to Washington, D.C. and continue to tell that story and highlight the need to help our veterans.”
Hinson said that the bond between the veteran and the service dog is what stood out to her.
“It’s really evident in this case that they’re true partners and allies,” she said. “It was a very inspirational story for me.”
People interested in getting involved with Retrieving Freedom in Waverly can stop by at 1152 230th Street or call (319) 505-5949. For Trent, the decision to connect with the nonprofit has made all the difference.
“My service dog has given me the confidence to go to public places again and help keep my mind from thinking of negative things all the time,” he wrote in a post on the Retrieving Freedom website. “I have also noticed having a service dog with me all the time has helped boost my spirits and return happiness into my life again. I really appreciate this opportunity that RFI has given me. Tracer and I are best buds.”