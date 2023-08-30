It will be an evening of nostalgia and music on Sunday evening, September 10th. If you lived in Clarksville back in the 1970’s, either as a child or an adult, you probably have fond memories of Tim Brunner, who taught K-12 vocal music at the Clarksville school from 1975 through 1978. Tim also directed the Country Roads Show, and most likely at one time you may have had a vinyl record in your collection called “The Alaskan Cowboy”. This was a record album that Tim recorded in 1976. And finally, you may even have had Tim sing at your wedding if you were married during his time in Clarksville. The concert is being sponsored by the Clarksville Alumni Association, and will be held in Reading Park starting at 6 p.m. A maidrite supper will also be served, as a fundraiser for the Butler County Shooting Sports, starting at 5 p.m. In the event of rain, the concert and supper will be held at the elementary gym and lunchroom. Admission will be a free-will donation. All proceeds will benefit the Alumni Association.
The idea for the reunion concert blossomed from a post made on the Clarksville Memories page on Facebook a couple years ago. Jeff Kolb, who created the page, reached out to Tim after people were reminiscing about him and the album, and people were inquiring to see where he was living now, and what he was up to, after almost 50 years had passed. So, after some online searching, Jeff was able to reconnect with Tim. After several communications, and learning that Tim was still performing live music, Jeff proposed the idea of having him come back sometime to perform maybe during Pioneer Days or as part of the concerts in the park at the replica bandstand.
According to Brunner, he was last back to Clarksville in the early 1980’s for a guest appearance at the Country Roads Show. “I always loved that hometown show that brought talented musicians together for some fun songs and laughter.” “You never know what talent is out there until you put on a show like that” Tim adds. He is looking forward to coming back and seeing the people and places in the Clarksville area that were a big part of his life back then. “I am forever grateful to the people who made me feel welcomed. Brunner points out “The songs Farmlander’s Dream and Life on A Farm are songs I wrote that came out of my respect for the Iowa farmer, and the respect for the Land.” After leaving Clarksville in 1978, Tim moved to Big Piney Wisconsin, where he continued to teach vocal music for a couple of years before relocating to Alaska to work for a drilling company. After that he earned his master’s degree in education administration, followed by a long career as a school principal in two districts, finally retiring in 2015 from the Ellsworth Community School District, in Wisconsin. This is where he presently resides.
The Alumni Association is planning to hold a raffle with a limited number of sealed copies of the Alaskan Cowboy vinyl records, along with some other memorabilia. A limited-edition t-shirt is also being created for the reunion concert. Orders will be taken starting at the concert, and online for a period of time, so that people can get them as Christmas gifts. Be sure to grab your lawn chairs, and plan to spend a fun evening reminiscing with Americana, folk, and country music, performed acoustic by Tim Brunner at Reading Park on Sunday evening, Sept. 10.