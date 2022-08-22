Revolutionary Dames Waverly Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated a check to the Bremer County Historical Society toward it’s $100,000 Campaign Project to restore the east wall of the Museum. Located on the corner of 4th Street N.W. & West Bremer Avenue, this historic building was built in 1862 and has served many purposes in the 160 years it has existed. From stage-coach stop, to boarding house, to pill factory and now a museum this structure has become the main artifact of all the things that are housed within it and is in need of major repair. Part of DAR’s mission is the preservation of historic sites. We would like to encourage other organizations throughout the county to donate to this very worthy cause.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
76°
Sunny
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage: 29%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:24:17 AM
- Sunset: 08:00:50 PM
Today
Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
Meet Ms. Michelle, the new secretary at Waverly's West Cedar is right where she wants to be
-
No agreement in W-SR, WaMaC mediation
-
Wartburg grad Mitch Parker to lead Southeast, West Cedar elementaries as principal
-
W-SR Class of '85 celebrates Tom Burrier with annual golf outing
-
Pence to Bremer Co. GOP: Help win back America in 2022