Rev Dames

Part of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s mission is the preservation of historic sites. Pictured left to right: Jill Everding, Historical Society President, Gena Mackamul, Board Member, and Rita Ruth, Revolutionary Dames Chapter Regent.

Revolutionary Dames Waverly Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution donated a check to the Bremer County Historical Society toward it’s $100,000 Campaign Project to restore the east wall of the Museum. Located on the corner of 4th Street N.W. & West Bremer Avenue, this historic building was built in 1862 and has served many purposes in the 160 years it has existed. From stage-coach stop, to boarding house, to pill factory and now a museum this structure has become the main artifact of all the things that are housed within it and is in need of major repair. Part of DAR’s mission is the preservation of historic sites. We would like to encourage other organizations throughout the county to donate to this very worthy cause.