Iowa will no longer offer the wholesale purchase of Russian-produced liquor, part a new measure by Gov. Kim Reynolds to show solidarity to Ukraine.
Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) controls the wholesale of liquor in the state, determining which brands to sell to retailers, bars and restaurants. Under Reynolds’ order, Russian-produced brands will no longer be available to order.
A Monday news release from the governor’s office said the move is meant “to further demonstrate (Iowa’s) solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom against Putin’s tyranny.”
Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, governors in Utah, New Hampshire, Ohio and Pennsylvania have also pulled Russian vodka and other liquors from the shelf.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls commended Reynolds’ decision to halt the sale of Russian liquor.
“That’s absolutely the right call … I’ll be drinking Tito’s,” Wahls, D-Coralville, told reporters Monday morning.
Reynolds also called on Iowa Sister States to end its relationship with Stavrapol Krai, a district in Southern Russia, and focus instead on the state’s partnership with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.