DES MOINES, IA (09/06/2022) (readMedia) — Draft ponies earned honors during shows judged August 18 through 20 at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results below:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DES MOINES, IA (09/06/2022) (readMedia) — Draft ponies earned honors during shows judged August 18 through 20 at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Complete results below:
DRAFT PONY
Draft Pony Ladies Cart — 48” & Under
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Kimberly Hols, Runnells
3) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
Draft Pony Cart — 38”- 45”
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
3) Randy Wilken, Waverly
Draft Pony Cart — 45”- 48”
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
3) Randy Wilken, Waverly
Draft Pony Team — 38”- 45”
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
Draft Pony Team — 45”- 48”
1) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
2) Randy Wilken, Waverly
Draft Pony Unicorn Hitch — 48” & Under
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
Four Draft Pony Hitch — 48” & Under
1) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
2) Randy Wilken, Waverly
Six Draft Pony Hitch — 48” & Under
1) Randy Wilken, Waverly
2) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
Draft Pony Youth Cart — Driver 11 & Under
1) Crystal Creek Farm, Prole
Draft Pony Youth Cart — Driver 12-18 Years
1) Crystal Creek Farm/ Black Rose Ranch, Prole
Draft Pony Halter — Mare
1) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
2) Randy Wilken, Waverly
3) Randy Wilken, Waverly
4) Kimberly Hols, Runnells
5) Randy Wilken, Waverly
Draft Pony Halter — Gelding
1) Woelber Farm, Sheldon
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.