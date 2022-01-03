Our fine friend, Richard Conrad Hardwig was born on September 12, 1944, in Waverly, Iowa, to Dr. Oswald Hardwig and his wife, Olga Hardwig.
Richard attended public kindergarten followed by attending St. Paul’s Lutheran School from first through eighth grade. When entering the ninth grade he transferred to Waverly-Shell Rock Schools where he became acquainted with his future wife, Kathleen Carver, and they became lifelong friends. During his high school years, he played football, basketball and his favorite, baseball, and made many friends.
He graduated as class president from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1963, followed by attendance to the University of Wisconsin and St. Olaf College in Minnesota.
After college he moved to California with his parents and worked in a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area where he always enjoyed driving a forklift truck. He soon embarked on being an Industrial Real Estate salesman, earned his Broker license and eventually shared the ownership of the company before becoming the sole owner of Mealey Campbell and Company Industrial Real Estate in Hayward, California. He worked at the job he loved, which was helping small business owners find space to lease and writing leases for owners, until he entered the hospital on December 2, 2021.
After being hospitalized for two weeks with lung and brain cancer, he continued on his journey on December 18, 2021, with his loving wife by his bedside.
During his joyful life, he married his sweetheart, Kathleen (Kathy, Kate) Carver and enjoyed 50-plus years together. His life journey was filled with love and laughter. He loved hanging out with friends, watching sports, playing cribbage and golfing with his friends. He and his wife entertained friends at Easter and at his annual Hardwig Invitational Golf Outing for over 40 years. They attended San Francisco 49er games with friends for 35 years. Going to a Giants Baseball game or a Warriors Basketball game was always a thrill.
Richard served as a volunteer at Hayward’s St. Rose Hospital Foundation Board which entertained supporters and helped to raise money for the hospital. During the last few years of volunteering, he served as president of the Foundation Board. His generosity led him to find ways to help disadvantaged folks with donations and support. His life passion for helping less fortunate folks was his guiding light. In addition to the Foundation, he supported South Hayward Parish, Alameda Food Bank, LOV in Newark, and Davis Street in San Leandro as well as individuals that he met along the way. Every morning he collected coins off the street and found over $400 last year which he promptly donated to his most recent favorite fund, the Patient Assistant Fund at St. Rose Hospital Foundation.
He enjoyed every evening with his “bride,” Kate in their home in Castro Valley, California, and they had many wonderful times and laughs together. As anyone who knew Richard, he had a fine-tuned wit and easily gave everyone an opportunity to laugh. He led a simple, joyful life, never needed or wanted things for himself and always wanted to do anything he could to make others’ lives better.
We will surely miss him. He is survived by his beloved, Kate, her siblings, and their children. Also, his siblings, Ann Hardwig Jensen (Dr. David Jensen) and John Hardwig (Mary English) as well as nieces and nephews: Barbara Jensen (Giancarlo Merola), Lisa Jensen (Alden Blair) and their children, Bill Hardwig (Peggy Hense Hardwig) and their children, and Jay Hardwig (Nita Smith Hardwig) and their children.
Richard requested no services. Donations can be given to a charity of your choice or to St. Rose Hospital Foundation at 27200 Calaroga Ave., Hayward, CA 94545. Attention: Patient Assistance Fund.