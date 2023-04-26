Richard “Dick” John Arjes, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday night, April 22, 2023, at UnityPoint Health — Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Dick was born on March 7, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of John Christian and Mildred Ruth (Richards) Arjes. He attended school in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1961. On August 17, 1961, Dick entered the United States Army where he served until his honorable discharge on May 29, 1964. On January 11, 1964, Dick was united in marriage to Ann Shirley Walton in Waverly. Dick worked in the Maintenance Department for Carnation/Nestle Beverage from 1964 until his retirement in 1997.
Dick was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Fishing with family and friends, especially in Minnesota, was very dear to Dick, and left him with very many special memories. However, he was most passionate about spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their many activities.
Dick is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Ann; two children, Amy (John) Gross of Thornton, Colorado and Michael John (Lauren) Arjes of Fairfax, Virginia; four grandchildren, Alec Gross, Carson Gross, John D. Arjes and Zachary Arjes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Roger and James.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A private inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military rites provided by Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Dick’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaiserocrson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Dick’s family. 319-352-1187