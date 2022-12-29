Richard H. Bergman, 90, of Sumner, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 22, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 p.m., Monday, December 26th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to SEMS or Memories are Forever, both in Sumner. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Richard’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Richard Herbert, son of Herbert and Bertha (Moore) Bergman was born on August 21, 1932, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. He was baptized in 1933 and confirmed in 1945, both at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Richfield, rural Sumner. Richard received his education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1952 until being honorably discharged in 1956. On September 2, 1962, he was united in marriage with Veryl Ann Meyer at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. John Mohr presiding. To this union two children were born, Gwen and Dan. Richard farmed with his father for a few years prior to working at Mcaloons Super Value , Mels Super Value and Schemmels for thirty two years, retiring in 1997. He was a long time member of Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner, served on St. John Lutheran Church Council and a Deacon, served on the Hillcrest Board, Sumner Housing Board, and Memories are Forever Board. Richard also delivered for Meals on Wheels for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed all sports and attended many high schools sporting events, whether it be watching his children, grandchildren, or just attending to support his community.
Richard is survived by his wife, Veryl Ann of Sumner; two children, Gwen (Ben) Pagel of Sumner and Dan (Deb) Bergman of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Betsy (Wade) Robertson of Denver, Bo (Laura) Pagel of Waterloo, Becca Pagel of Rochester, Cassie (Knick) Badker of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Cayden Bergman of Cedar Falls; and four great-grandchildren, Riggs, Rowan, and Rafe Robertson, and Bailey Kate Pagel.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois House and several aunts and uncles.