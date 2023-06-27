Richard Lee Kemming, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on June 25, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Dick was born October 13, 1941, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Chris and Margaret (Boldt) Kemming. He graduated from Wartburg College in 1964 with a degree in economics and received his law degree from Valparaiso University in 1967.
Dick spent his life in service to the public. He worked briefly as the county attorney of Bremer County after he returned from college. He worked for 26 years as a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Public Safety, and the Department of Criminal Investigations. Dick also served as a Lt. Colonel in the National Guard from 1967 to 1994 as a JAG officer.
In his role as a special agent, Dick was a man of strong convictions who took the rights of suspects very seriously. When he identified a person of interest in a case, his goal was to attempt to prove they were innocent. Although only oral confirmation is required, Dick always insisted on obtaining written confirmation that a suspect understood their rights.
As the oldest of six siblings, when his father died young, Dick acted as a father figure for his younger siblings. He helped them when they needed him for his whole life. He doted on his nieces and nephews, who all loved his jokes and obscure sayings. Dick’s home, which he nicknamed “The Ponderosa” after a fictional location in the old TV show Bonanza, was often the center of family gatherings.
Dick enjoyed fishing, bird watching, reading, history, cribbage, and watching old TV shows.
Dick is survived by a brother Steve (Becky) Kemming of Waverly; a sister, Bonnie Calton of Coralville; and a sister, Becky (Jerald) Wyatt of Waverly; his nieces and nephews, Cindee (Tony Fanchi) Calton; Christine (Scott Wilbur) Calton; Sam (Nate Flaherty) Kemming: Ben Wyatt; Kaylee Kemming and Chris Kemming; his grand nieces, Penelope Calton-Wilbur, and Macara Kemming-Flaherty, and a sister-in-law, Kathy Kemming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Jane Kemming, a brother, Mike Kemming, and a brother-in-law, John Calton.
In accordance with Dick’s wishes, there will be no formal services. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187