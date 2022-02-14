Richard Lee Stoffregen, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Waverly Health Center.
Rich was born on October 23, 1944, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Herman and Clara (Winning) Stoffregen. He was raised in Waverly and attended the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Rich then entered the United States Army serving in Korea during Vietnam. On March 22, 1968, Rich was united in marriage to Susan Schafer at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Rich worked at John Deere from 1964 until retiring in 2005.
Rich was a member of Life Church in Waverly. His greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, however, he also liked camping and golfing.
Rich’s memory is honored by: wife, Susan Stoffregen, of Waverly; two sons, Chad Stoffregen, of Shell Rock, and Jeremy (Brenda) Stoffregen, of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Shay (Karly), Jamie, Madison, Brendan, Kali, Christian, and Memphis Stoffregen; five great-grandchildren, Briella, Jazzmynn, Hunter, Stella, and Jesse; brother, Don (Marlys) Stoffregen, of Cedar Falls; and two sisters-in-law, Susan Stoffregen, of Waverly, and Lorraine Escher, of Cedar Falls. Rich was preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Orville and Jerry Stoffregen; three sisters, Berdine Cooper, Burnette Ingersoll, and Ramona Benning; and daughter-in-law, Jessica (Krull) Stoffregen.
Rich has been cremated and a celebration of Rich’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, at Life Church in Waverly with Pastor Matt Miller officiating. Family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.