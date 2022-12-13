Richard Raymond Buchholz, 75, of Denver, died Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Richard was born May 24, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Raymond F. and Lucille R. (Lorenz) Buchholz. He was baptized June 24, 1947, and confirmed March 26, 1961, both at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel. He attended County School (Warren #9) for early grade school and then graduated from Tripoli High School. He then studied auto body trade at Omaha Universal Trades. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War where he served under the 11th Armored Cav., Blackhorse Division until his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon his return to the States he began working at John Deere in Waterloo. On May 14, 1971, he was united in marriage to Elaine Kalainoff at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. To this union two sons were born, Darin and Nathan. He left John Deere and worked in the auto body trade in Waverly for a couple years. He then returned to John Deere where he would remain until his retirement in 2007.