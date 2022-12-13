Richard Raymond Buchholz, 75, of Denver, died Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Richard was born May 24, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Raymond F. and Lucille R. (Lorenz) Buchholz. He was baptized June 24, 1947, and confirmed March 26, 1961, both at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel. He attended County School (Warren #9) for early grade school and then graduated from Tripoli High School. He then studied auto body trade at Omaha Universal Trades. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War where he served under the 11th Armored Cav., Blackhorse Division until his honorable discharge in 1968. Upon his return to the States he began working at John Deere in Waterloo. On May 14, 1971, he was united in marriage to Elaine Kalainoff at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. To this union two sons were born, Darin and Nathan. He left John Deere and worked in the auto body trade in Waverly for a couple years. He then returned to John Deere where he would remain until his retirement in 2007.
Richard was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Denver and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a lifelong fisherman, enjoyed collecting and restoring antique toys, building barns and cupboards, was an avid reader and loved to play cards. He served on the Denver Fire Department for 20 years. He loved working jigsaw puzzles and spent many hours working in his workshops. He was always willing to help with miscellaneous projects. Along with Elaine, he loved to travel. Notable trips included Hawaii, Vietnam/Philippines, St. Thomas, Argentina and Alaska. He thoroughly enjoyed his “Happy Place” at their small cabin in Genoa, Wisconsin along the Mississippi River and going to South Texas in the winter months. His greatest joy was family time with his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife, Elaine, of Denver, two sons; Darin (Kim Good) Buchholz of Readlyn and Nathan (Nicole) Buchholz of Omaha, Nebraska, three grandchildren; MacKenzie, Matthew and Jacob Buchholz, one sister, Diane (Jim) Peters of Waterloo, three sisters-in-law, Katherine Kubik of Denver, Mary Fish of Park View and Virginia (Robert) Otto of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, three brothers-in-law; Paul (Susan) Kalainoff of Eldridge, David (Debbie) Kalainoff of Boulder, Colorado and Mark Kalainoff of Eldridge. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews and two grand dogs; Lola and Cooper. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lucille, father and mother-in-law, Matt and Hilda Kalainoff, and three brothers-in-law, James Makinster, Bruce Kubik and Hollis Fish.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 12, at St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. Burial with military rites by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379