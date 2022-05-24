Richard Spier, 80, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Richard Edward Spier was born on January 10, 1942, the son of Emil Fred and Louisa Marie (Pavelec) Spier in Tripoli, Iowa. On July 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Darla Van Raden in Nashua, Iowa. Rich worked at Nestle in Waverly for over 30 years before retiring in the early 1990’s.
He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Rich enjoyed attending his daughter’s basketball games, gardening, fishing and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Survivors are his wife, Darla Spier of Waverly; three daughters, Lori (Terry) Schneider of Waverly, Darci (Dave) Miller of Cedar Falls and Traci (Gary) Pratt of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Beauden (Nicole) Schneider, Nathan Schneider, Leah Miller, Taylor Miller, Colin (Grace) Pratt and Mason Pratt; two great-grandchildren, Nolan Moore and Lucy Pratt; sister, Carol Hahn of Tripoli; brother-in-law, Kenny Heerts of Waverly and sister-in-law, Jane Van Raden of Plainfield. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Jon M. Ellingworth from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. The Spier family will greet family and friends on Monday from 12 Noon until the service time. Memorials may be directed to the Spier family for a later designation in Rich’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Spier family with arrangements. 319-352-1187