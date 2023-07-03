Aisley and Trevin Gathright are siblings.
But on July 4, they will also add Little Miss Shell Rock and Little Mr. Shell Rock to their names.
It is an honor that came to them by luck of the draw when their names were drawn by last year’s honorary recipients of the titles.
It’s worth noting that fate, too, might have had a finger in this pick because their names were written on different slips of paper, and also the boys and the girls categories were drawn separately. So small are the odds of siblings sharing the honor that it was only the second time that this happened in the history of the event.
This is how the selection for Shell Rock July 4 Royalty went in the afternoon on May 6 at the Boyd Building.
Families of the prospective “littles” had gathered on that Saturday as there was naturally quite a bit of interest in who would get the designation.
But it wasn’t just a matter of sheer luck. The kids had to go on stage and answer questions posed Lindsey Schaedig, of the Shell Rock July 4th Committee.
Schaedig wanted to know about the kids’ favorite places in Shell Rock, what activities they were involved in and if they had any pets.
Once she realized that Aisley and Trevin were siblings, she asked them the most important question that always comes up–if they get along.
Aisley, who is 7, said, “Sometimes.”
Trevin, who is 4, quipped:
“A little.”
The audience laughed at the sweet disagreement as sibling rivalries are a real thing at any age. In fact, this held true for how the two decided to be a part of the drawing.
It was Aisley’s idea to enter it, and once he heard that his big sister is going to be in it, Trevin, too, wanted to be a part of it.
Their mom, Shawndelle Adams, hesitated a bit but ended up going along with their plan.
Needless to say, when they learned that they had been selected to represent their town, Aisley and Trevin were thrilled.
Miss Shell Rock, Lauren Munson, put a crown on Aisley’s head, making the first-grader thank her with a big smile.
“She thought she was a princess for the day,” her mom said. “She didn’t want to take down the crown either.”
Trevin’s costume piece was a hat, which happened to be too big for him, but he just left it, crooked as it sat on his bounty of curly hair.
“He was shy about it,” his mom said.
The weeks since have been a long moment of anticipation for the kids.
When they went to daycare that first day after the nomination, they bragged to their little friends.
However, there was a side benefit to the honor which was unexpected but greatly appreciated by their grandmother, Mary.
Before he received the hat, Trevin was occasionally noisy, prompting grandma to ask him to stop and listen, which can sometimes be a lot for a 4-year-old.
But now that Trevin has the hat of honor, things go differently.
“Little Mr. Shell Rock shouldn’t act like that,” his grandmother tells him.
And the words seem to do their magic, giving Trevin pause, and ultimately, making him think what he is doing.
The kids’ dad is a military officer in the Army and their mom is a nurse at the Waverly Hospital. They moved to Shell Rock last year, to be closer to family.
In the July 4 parade, the kids will be driven by their grandpa, Kevin. They will be riding in the back of his big red Chevy truck, wearing patriotic outfits.
“Moving to Shell Rock was awesome for us because the kids can play with friends,” Shawndelle said. “We are all so happy that they were picked to ride in the parade. Nothing beats the joy of riding in the parade with grandpa. They are very excited about throwing out candy and they love their grandpa.”