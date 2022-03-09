Waverly-Shell Rock’s two-time state champion and top-ranked 160-pounder nationally will take on the No. 2 in the weight class during an exhibition high school wrestling card Saturday in Des Moines.
Aiden Riggins, who won the 2022 Class 3A title on Feb. 19, will face Manuel “MJ” Gaitan, of Temecula, California, as part of a growing slate of matches that will take place Saturday night at the Franklin Junior High conference center, 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. The wrestling gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
The event showcases both youth and high school grapplers from across the Midwest in exhibitions as the club season gets underway. Youth wrestlers will go by the folkstyle rules, while high schoolers will wrestle under the United World Wrestling freestyle rules.
Riggins went 43-0 in the 2021-22 season after winning the state championship with an 8-3 decision on Feb. 19 against Southeast Polk’s Carson Martinson in Wells Fargo Arena. The University of Iowa signee told Waverly Newspapers by email when organizers invited him to be in the event, he wanted someone to give the audience “a fun match.”
“They told me I would be able to wrestle Gaitan, who was ranked No. 2,” Riggins said, “and I was all in.”
Gaitan won the California Interscholastic Federation state boys wrestling championships on Feb. 26, wrestling for Temecula Valley High School, with a 2-1 victory in the second tiebreaker over Calvary Chapel’s Luke Gayer. Gaitan and Riggins met in June during the Junior National Duals, with Gaitan winning, 16-12.
Riggins said he doesn’t remember much about that match.
“I wrestled him earlier and I don’t think the match I wrestled to my ability,” Riggins said, “and I think I have improved a lot since then. I feel if I go out and do what I do best then I will be successful.”
Since then, Riggins moved up the MatScouts national rankings, attaining No. 1 national ranking at 160 pounds and finding his way into the top 20 pound-for-pound. Meanwhile, he was among the top three in Class 3A in the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award presented by Fareway Stores.
However, his high standing wasn’t something he enjoyed while on the mat.
“It is an accomplishment that is very cool and meaningful,” he said. “There are always bigger things to look forward to and to continue to grow at in wrestling and life.”
The latest card for Saturday’s event also includes two other interstate battles: Hagen Heistad of Underwood facing Avery Allen from Montana, and Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware taking on Luke Rasmussen, of Brookings, South Dakota.
A total of 10 matches are on the schedule for Night of Conflict. Tickets can be obtained by going to nightofconflict.com, and it is available to be viewed on a livestream for premium subscribers on Rofkin.
After Saturday, Riggins believes he and Gaitan will face off on the NCAA mats in the future.
“I’m sure he is wrestling in college somewhere,” Riggins said, “and being at the same weight as seniors in high school, I am pretty positive we will wrestle again down the road in our collegiate careers.”