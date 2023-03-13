Riley Corcoran is a sixth-grader with a caring heart.
When she sees a need, she pitches in to help as best she can.
Just the other day, when the snow returned to town with a thick, wet blanket, Riley shoveled the driveway.
And then she noticed that her neighbor’s driveway was still covered, so she went over and started cleaning it.
Then she moved to the next driveway, and the next. Four driveways were cleaned that day and Riley’s example was soon followed by two other girls from the neighborhood who were motivated by her example and helped her wrap up the projects.
Oftentimes, good deeds go unmentioned in public, and the only affirmation the do-gooder gets is the gratitude of the person they helped.
This time, however, the owner of the residence of the first driveway Riley tackled, Bill Soesbe, posted on social media how impressed he was by the act of kindness he received.
“This is one of the reasons I value and appreciate living in Waverly,” he said in the post. “This is not one of my children but one of the neighborhood kids who took it upon herself to shovel my driveway. I didn’t ask...I just looked outside and she was doing it. I tried to compensate her BUT she wouldn’t take it. Thank you for the kind gesture!”
Soesbe told Waverly Newspapers that noting such acts of kindness from kids contributes to the overall climate of positivity in the community.
“This is not the first time she has done that,” he said.
Riley is the middle child of Chris and Jessica Corcoran of Waverly. Helping others is something she likes to do when the opportunity presents itself. And when available, her older sister and younger brother also pitch in.
As far as school is concerned, Riley is fully involved in everything W-SR Middle School has to offer.
She loves math because it offers “one answer, one solution.” On the sports side, she plays softball, volleyball and basketball, and on the creative side, she plays the flute in the school band, sings in the choir and loves being a part of the annual school musical. In this year’s “The Wizard of Oz,” she plays a tree and in last year’s “Lion King,” she played a gazelle.
What connects Riley’s academic and extracurricular activities is a network of great friends that she has made at the school and that bond is an additional reason why she enjoys going there.
Outside of school, she loves to spend time with family, fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors, but also baking and doing projects.
The snow shoveling is not the first act of goodness Riley has practiced. She helped an elderly neighbor clean her yard and plant flowers, among other gestures.
Riley’s family came to Waverly five years ago, when her mom got a job at Walsworth Family Dentistry, and eventually, her dad found a job in banking.
What drew the Corcorans to Waverly was the excellence of the school district and the quality of life benefits the town has to offer, her dad, Chris, said.
Raising a family in a town that has so much to offer was very appealing to them. And seeing their kids and their careers thrive provides daily validation for the Corcorans’ choice to pick Waverly as their destination for their family life.
That’s the place where Riley’s good work has started to show. This, of course, is the beginning for her and she has already formed a vision for what she wants to do in the future.
“I want to be a doctor, one that helps perform surgeries on little kids, I can help kids,” she said.
With such a wide range of interests and a caring heart, Riley is well on her way to accomplish her plan.
But since it would be a while until she gets there – and plans are subject to change, as are dreams – one thing is for sure: No matter where she lands, Riley will always look for ways to help others as her caring heart always steers her in that direction.
Doing that, she has found, is profoundly gratifying.
“It makes me feel better, it makes me feel like I actually did something,” she said of doing good deeds. “It makes the world better, makes the city better, the community better.”