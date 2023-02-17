DES MOINES- It was finals qualifying day for the area teams and four made their mark.
Nashua-Plainfield
The Huskies entered the day with four wrestlers in the semifinals and Jayden Rinken (46-2) started things off at 106 pounds.
Against Jesup's Cooper Hinz, Jayden got an 8-4 decision victory to punch his ticket to the finals.
"I knew that I had to get a takedown early," Jayden said. "I kept focusing and trying to keep things centered because I knew he wasn't going to come to me."
Jayden got revenge from an earlier loss this season against Hinz.
"Last time, I wasn't watching for those big moves from him," Jayden said. "It feels good to break through. Hopefully Garrett [Rinken] can make it through and we can be in the finals together."
Garrett (50-0) did make it through with a 14-4 major decision victory over Alburnett's Preston Klostermann.
Although Garrett got to watch his brother qualify, he didn't let it influence him in any way.
"It was a motivator, but it also wasn't," Garrett said. "The coaches talk about staying back in the tunnel and not letting his match dictate my match."
Klostermann started off ahead in the match before Garrett took over and eventually won.
"I got caught early," Garrett said. "After the start, I got the nerves out of my system and wrestled my match. It feels good to have both me and my brother in the finals."
After finishing in second place a year ago, Garrett is ready for his opportunity.
"I definitely have unfinished business," Garrett said. "After losing last year, it put a bad taste in my mouth, but it also made me work that much harder."
At 113 pounds, Nic Brase (42-7) lost his semifinal match to Akron-Westfield's Cael Morrow by a 6-1 decision.
In consolation round four, Kendrick Huck (35-11) got a 5-2 decision win over Lenox's Dylan Stein and in round five, Huck lost by a 7-0 decision to MFL MarMac's Holden Mathis to end his tournament in eighth place.
Kaden Wilken (36-18) lost his consolation round four match to St. Albert's John Helton by a 6-2 decision to end his tournament.
At 170 pounds, Titus Evans (29-7) battled with Emmetsburg's Jace Nelson-Brown, but would go on to lose by a 4-2 decision in sudden victory.
Aiden Sullivan (43-13) saw his tournament end at the hands of Emmetsburg's Ben Saxton by a 6-2 decision.
Wapsie Valley
In the 126 pound semifinals, Dawson Schmit (40-7) took care of business against Ogden's Kolton Munson and came away with a 4-2 decision victory to qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Kanen Dekcer (37-14) saw his tournament end at the hands of Wilton's Trae Hagen by a 12-2 major decision in the fourth round of consolation.
Cannon Jeorger (38-11) lost by a tight 4-0 decision to Emmetsburg's Cade Shirk to end his career at Wapsie Valley.
North Butler-Clarksville
Tanner Arjes (46-1) took care of business in the semifinals against Highland, Riverside's Carlos Valenzuela, winning by a 16-0 tech fall.
"I really wanted to go out and make a statement," Arjes said. "I wanted to prove that I'm up there with the best guys and not the guy that wins by just enough to get through. I've dremt of wrestling on Saturday night and there's no better way than to wrestle Gable Porter."
Porter is a three-time state champion from Underwood that will be attending the University of Virginia next year.
"I've got lots of respect for that kid," Arjes said. "I'm so excited to put it out on the line and wrestle him."
Coming from a small community that is consolidated with Clarksville for wrestling, the community support around Arjes and his cousin, MaKade Bloker, has been coming in all throughout the week.
"It's awesome having a small town," Arjes said. "Everyone is out there supporting you unlike a big city. Everyone in the community is coming to support from all over the county really, not just the town."
Bloker (38-2) needed two wins to make it to the consolation semifinals and he did just that with a win by fall over Don Bosco's Landon Fernandez in 1:42 then another win by fall over Emmetsburg's Cade Shirk late in the third period after being down the entire match.
Denver
Denver's Boden White (39-7) saw his tournament end after a 2-0 decision loss to Emmetsburg's Ryan Brennan.
Tripoli
Gile Cowell (40-6) started off his day with a win by fall in the second period over West Central Valley's Kaedon Lindsay.
To end Thursday's action, Cowell lost by fall to the number one wrestler in 170 pounds, Columbus Catholic's Maximus Magayna and the loss gave him something to learn from.
"His [Maximus] coaches came over to me and told me that they had to have a big plan to beat me," Cowell said. "It gave me a huge boost. It was a morale booster when his coach told me that Max needed to pin me early and not let me hang in there."
Cowell was the lone Panther to qualify and he has felt the community support all week.
"It's been amazing," Cowell said. "The teachers are pulling it up at the school and everyone is in one room watching it and it's so cool."
In round five, Cowell lost by a close 5-3 decision to Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry to end his tournament in eighth place.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Kyle Kuhlmann saw his tournament end after a close 5-3 decision loss to Nodaway Valley's Ashton Honnold.
The Huskies will enter the final day in third place with 99 points, more than 50 behind first place Don Bosco. Wapsie Valley slipped down to 12th place with 53 team points.