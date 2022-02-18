DES MOINES — Three area Class 1A wrestlers have made it to Friday night's semifinals after winning their quarterfinal bouts in the afternoon session at Wells Fargo Arena.
Nashua-Plainfield brothers Jayden (106) and Garret Rinken (120) and North Butler-Clarksville heavyweight Chet Buss qualified to wrestle for the opportunity to take part in Championship Saturday.
Jayden Rinken took an 11-2 major decision over Brock Shaha, of Mount Ayr, and then Garret Rinken pinned Andrew Kimball of Don Bosco in 3:55.
However, two other Husky wrestlers were sent to the backside, where they must win to continue into Saturday's placement rounds. Nic Brase at 113 dropped an 8-1 decision to Cole Frost of Don Bosco, and Kendrick Huck suffered a tech fall at 126 against Marcel Lopez, of New London, 20-5 in 4:21.
Buss, the top-rated 285-pounder in Class 1A, advanced with a pin against Megaeska Kalskett, of West Monona, in 3:07. The other three Bearcat quarterfinalists dropped their bouts and wrestled in the second-round consolations.
Tanner Arjes (126) lost a 6-4 decision to Lisbon's Quincy Happel, Aiden Udell, of Iowa City Regina, pinned MaKade Bloker at 170, and Midland's Cayden Miller stuck Kolben Miller at 195 in 1:12.
Sumner-Fredeicksburg's sole quarterfinalist, 113-pounder Cael Judisch, lost in overtime, 6-4, to Kolton Munson, of Ogden.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit lost by a 12-7 decision to Underwood's Blake Allen at 120.
Denver's sole entrant in the tournament, Joe Ebaugh, was surpassed by North Tama's Kolt Knaack, 4-2, at 132 pounds.
This is a developing story, with the second-round consolation matches still to be wrestled. This will be updated when that round is completed.
The Class 1A semifinals and third-round consolations will be held following the Class 3A semifinals and consolations, which starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.