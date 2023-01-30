Rita Hart

Rita Hart is was elected Jan. 28, 2023 as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. She shown here during her 2020 congressional campaign outside a school in Bennett, where she once taught.

 Photo courtesy of Rita Hart campaign

Former state senator Rita Hart was elected Saturday as the next chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

“As a teacher, a farmer, a state senator and lieutenant governor and congressional candidate, I’ve seen time and time again how the policies that our leaders implement affect everyday Iowans. My focus is squarely on helping our party begin winning elections again,” Hart said in the election meeting. “The job of the chair is to make that happen.”

Luke Clausen is a reporting intern with Iowa Capital Dispatch. He is a student at Drake University studying Multimedia Journalism, Magazine and Brand Media, and International Relations. Additionally, he helps to manage the Ambassador-in-Residence initiative at Drake with Ambassador Terry Branstad and Drake’s Global Engagement team. This article appeared Jan. 28 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.