Riverview Center received a $5,000 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to fund counseling supplies for child survivors of sexual abuse in Northeast Iowa.
These supplies will help children and adolescents in Northeast Iowa to heal from the traumatic experience of sexual abuse by allowing our therapists and advocates to tailor sessions to children’s individual needs in ways best suited for their developmental levels.
For over 29 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual abuse deserve, free of charge.
We are a nonprofit agency committed to providing free, compassionate, client-centered care for individuals affected by sexual violence in 14 counties in Iowa, including Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek Counties; and for individuals affected by sexual and domestic violence in Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in Illinois.
Regardless of means, our clients receive high-quality, professional services, including 24-hour crisis hotlines; legal, medical, and general advocacy; one-on-one counseling and support groups; professional trainings; and violence prevention initiatives.
Through Variety – the Children’s Charity’s generosity, children can heal and move forward after experiencing the trauma of sexual abuse, as one client said: “Without you I probably wouldn’t be where I am now. You’ve done more than enough for me and I always look forward to the meetings!”
Thanks to the incredible new grant from Variety, we are able to purchase critically needed art and play therapy supplies as we look to the future and prepare to welcome children back to our offices when it is safe to do so.
Variety — the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or living with special needs. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children throughout Iowa. For more information on how you can be a part of Variety’s work, please visit varietyiowa.com.
The Riverview Center 24-Hour Iowa Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at 888-557-0310.