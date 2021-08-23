Robert Churchill Surby, 98, of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Bob was born Nov. 28, 1922 in Sumner, Iowa, to Robert Churchill Surby Sr. and Alice Louise (Buhrmester) Surby. He graduated from Lu Verne High School in Lu Verne, Iowa. He was drafted right out of high school by the St. Louis Cardinals, but declined to go due to health reasons. Bob married Marcella Henderson on Oct. 31, 1942, in Bethany, Missouri. Bob loved big band and swing music and performed in many community events playing the trombone. He and Marcella sang in the church choir and Bob taught Sunday school.
Bob was a man of many talents and his work life was varied. He was involved in many endeavors in the Cedar Falls/Waterloo, Iowa, area. He sold insurance for Aetna Insurance Company, owned a commercial refrigeration business that specialized in service and sales, sold Volkswagens and Mercedes, and worked as a realtor for Century 21 until age 88. Bob retired in 2011.
Bob’s hobbies and pastimes were also quite diverse. He and Marcella enjoyed many vacation trips around the United States. He would take the entire family for multiple weeks at a time, visiting every state in the continental U.S. Bob started a basketball league, which he enjoyed playing in for over 30 years. He was very involved at Fort Des Moines Senior Housing where he enjoyed teaching people to play the card game 500, loved a good game of Wii bowling, and was the head of the Coffee Donut Days. He enjoyed golfing in his younger days.
Bob was lovingly known as the Pie Grandpa. He served others without hesitation and gave of his time selflessly. Family was his greatest love. He loved to lead his family in prayer and would help anyone in need. Bob enjoyed keeping an immaculate home and was a perfectionist. He was a compassionate and loving person.
He is survived by his son-in-law, Ken Blackburn, of Pharr, Texas; granddaughters, Jody Edwards (Rick), Penny Blackburn, and Toni Vanderpool (Bill); great-grandchildren, Nichole Moore (Michael), Andrea Armitage (Frank), Bryant Vanderpool (Joy), Nicholas Vanderpool (McKayla), Tanner Edwards, Mecale Blackburn, Brady Edwards, Brenden Vanderpool, Breanna Stallings (Mason), Nathan Vanderpool, and William Vanderpool; great-great-grandchildren, Alyssa Franco, Logan Armitage, Ava Armitage, Charolette Vanderpool, Aria Vanderpool, Whitney Vanderpool, Tegan Edwards, Hale Vanderpool, Sadie Armitage, Aspen Vanderpool, Kara Vanderpool, and E. Vanderpool to be born on Nov. 26, 2021.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcella, on Sept. 6, 1994; his parents, Robert Sr. and Alice Surby; son, Robert Craig Surby; daughter, Carol Lee Blackburn; and his sister, Phyllis Johnson.
Cremation will occur and there will be a “Pie Grandpa” Celebration of Life Visitation at NewLife Church in Pleasant Hill from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Robert will eventually be laid to rest at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family to be used towards final expenses and to be divided between charities that were close to Bob’s heart.
