Robert G. Stowe, 77, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Bob was born on September 5, 1945, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Gehard and Ada (Pedretti) Stowe. He graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Following high school, he attended Loras College in Dubuque and graduated from the University of Wisconsin –Madison with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He later obtained a Master’s degree. After college, Bob worked at Honeywell and later the Trane Company. He was united in marriage to Mary Madland on June 7, 1969, in La Crescent, Minnesota. Bob started with John Deere in 1980 and retired in 2015.
Bob was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He loved coaching his sons in baseball, basketball, and football. He enjoyed fishing and always enjoyed going to the Boundary waters with the boys. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packers fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Stowe of Waverly; four sons, Jon (Julie) Stowe of LaValle, Wisconsin; Brian Stowe of Bondurant; David Stowe of Waverly and Eric (Jess) Stowe of Fredonia, Wisconsin; his eight grandchildren, Zack, Ryland, Marin, Jaelyn, Collin, Audrey and Jacob; a sister, Mary Lee (Duane) Simons of Homer Glen, Illinois; a sister, Sandra (Richard) Trussoni of La Crosse, Wisconsin; a sister, Kathy (James) Kindschi of Bismarck, North Dakota; a sister, Barbara (Denis) Carpenter of Verona, Wisconsin; and a sister-in-law, Linda Stowe of Plymouth, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Stanley Stowe and Michael Stowe; and a granddaughter, Penelope Stowe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Pastor Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Waverly. There will be a visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187