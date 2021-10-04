Robert L. “Bob” Schwartz, 77, of Tripoli, died, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, due to complications from COVID-19.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli.
Robert Lawrence, son of Lawrence and Valeria (Bravener) Schwartz was born June 27, 1944, in New Hampton. He was baptized April 12, 1954, and confirmed March 30, 1956, both at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church (now Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli. Bob received his early education in a Country School, rural Tripoli prior to attending Tripoli High School. On Jan. 21, 1962, he was united in marriage with Ann Marie Lahmann at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Bob worked for John Deere & Co. in Waterloo from September of 1974 until retiring in May of 2003. He enjoyed boating, fishing, morel mushroom hunting, Western Movies and riding his motorcycle. Bob also had a love for horses and was a wonderful storyteller.
Bob is survived by his children, Bobette (Gregg) Seeley, of Anamosa, Kandie Krueger, of Tripoli, Tracey Schwartz, of Waverly, and Trevor Schwartz, of Tripoli; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlys Maschke, of Ocean City, Maryland, James (Judy) Schwartz, of Annapolis, Maryland, and Marilyn (Jerry) Lahmann, of Tripoli; sister-in-law, Betty Schwartz, of Tripoli; many nieces and nephews; and long time friend, Joyce Gosnell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann in 2006; brother, Melvin Schwartz; and sister, Sharon Peterson.