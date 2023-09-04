Waverly Health Center (WHC) and Dr. Robert Bartelt, orthopedic surgeon, are offering a free presentation on joint replacement surgery on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. at Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Featuring Mako SmartRobotics™ for total knee and hip replacement, guests will learn about joint pain and treatment options, including a detailed look at the only Mako SmartRobotics™ system in the Cedar Valley.
In May, Dr. Bartelt and Stephanie Smith, ARNP, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, celebrated over 100 knee and hip replacements at WHC using the new technology. “Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by enabling surgeons to provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific anatomy,” said Jodi Geerts, CEO. “Our orthopedic surgeons have information at their fingertips that they’ve never had access to before.”
Learn more about the robotic arm and watch it in action while Dr. Bartelt demonstrates how it works in surgery. This event will be held in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center. Attendees should park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window.
This presentation is free and open to all. For more information, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org or call (319) 483-1360.