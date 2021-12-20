Roger Alan Avery, 72, of Clarksville, Iowa, died November 24, 2021 at the Waverly Health Center due to complications of COVID-19.
Roger was born on August 7, 1949, the son of Bruce and Frieda (Creger) Avery. He was a 1968 graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock School District. Roger worked as a machinist for several local manufacturing companies, as an electrical technician at Waverly Light & Power, and for Color FX in Waverly before retiring in 2015.
Roger was united in marriage to Rhonda Winkey in 1971. To this union, 2 children were born — a daughter Sonia, and a son Dustin. The couple were later divorced.
Roger was later united in marriage to Ginger Wilharm in 2001. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and most recently frequenting flea markets and sales.
Roger is survived by his wife Ginger Avery, of Clarksville, a daughter Sonia (Don) Eggleston, of Plainfield, Iowa, a son Dustin Avery (Heather Mask), of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, two step-daughters, Lisa Ciavarelli, of Waverly, Tina (Jason) Willer, of North Liberty, five grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren, three brothers, Joe Avery, Steve Avery and Norman Avery, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother in 1958, his father in 2001, and a brother, Jon in 2020.
No memorial service or funeral is being planned.