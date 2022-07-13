Roger Bloker, 59, of Janesville, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial in Waterloo.
Roger Lee Bloker was born on June 8, 1963, the son of Ralph Eugene and Dorothy Johanna (Johnson) Bloker in Waverly. He was baptized at Janesville United Methodist Church on August 25, 1963 and confirmed on April 3, 1977 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Roger graduated from Janesville High School in 1982. Following his education, he farmed with his father and also did some construction work. On September 20, 2014, he was united in marriage to Jessica Borwig in Waterloo.
Survivors are his wife, Jessica; three daughters, Annie (Caley) Cavanaugh of Janesville, Brooke Bloker of Cedar Rapids and Chloe Bloker of Janesville; two grandchildren, Harper and Michael Cavanaugh; his mother, Dorothy Bloker of Janesville; two brothers, Steven Bloker, of Shell Rock, and Kenneth (Julie) Bloker, of Clarksville; three sisters, Cheryle (Darvin) Arjes, of Greene, Marie (Randy) Reiken, of Waverly, and Laurie (Warren) Nagen, of Waverly; his father and mother-in-law, Todd and Deb Borwig of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Jordan Borwig of Waterloo and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Bloker in 2017; his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Following Roger’s death, he donated his tissue through the Iowa Donor Network.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Bloker family for a later designation in Roger’s name and online condolences for Roger can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
