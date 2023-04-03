Roger Swinton, 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Funeral Services are pending at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. 319-352-1187
