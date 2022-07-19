Ronald Dean Metcalf, age 78, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Unity Point Hospice, Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Ronald Dean Metcalf was born on October 22, 1943, the son of George and Lela (Lathrop) Metcalf in Waterloo at St. Francis Hospital. He grew up in Waterloo and graduated from East High School. At the age of 12, he began working at Peterson’s & Tietz Florists & Greenhouse until he graduated. He then joined the military during the Vietnam War and served three years in the Army and spent a lot of his career in Hawaii.
Ronald was united in marriage to Becky Jo Clikeman of Greene, Iowa on April 23, 1966 and had two children. Ronald worked at Terex for 36 years and retired to find time to visit family, golf with friends, enjoy working in the yard with his wife Becky, and short trips around the area. He was very active and known for his sense of humor and always willing to help out his friends and neighbors.
“He was a Ford Man who drove Chevys!” as his son Michael would say, with a grin. He enjoyed collecting rocks, and loved animals but golfing was his real passion and would go with his good friends as often as the weather allowed.
Ronald’s memory is honored by his wife, Becky, daughter Shelly (Metcalf) Fisher Putnam and husband Eric Putnam of Kansas City, Missouri, his son Michael Metcalf, wife Robyn, and two granddaughters Madelyn and Rachel, of Loveland, Colorado, sisters and brothers, Deloris Daniels, Bill Metcalf, Linda Schaffer, Neil Metcalf, John “Jack” Metcalf, Denise Nielsen, and Janel Kephart. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Lela Metcalf and sister Mary Graham.
“Dad, you will truly be missed!” says Shelly, his daughter. “I hope you enjoy the best golf courses in the sky.”