Ronald Dean Metcalf, age 78, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Unity Point Hospice, Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. 

Ronald Dean Metcalf was born on October 22, 1943, the son of George and Lela (Lathrop) Metcalf in Waterloo at St. Francis Hospital. He grew up in Waterloo and graduated from East High School. At the age of 12, he began working at Peterson’s & Tietz Florists & Greenhouse until he graduated. He then joined the military during the Vietnam War and served three years in the Army and spent a lot of his career in Hawaii.