Ronald James Brase Sr. 69, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away recently of natural causes at his home in Waverly.
Ron was born on August 19, 1952, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Wilbert and Arlene (Judisch) Brase. He was baptized at his home and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Ron graduated with class of 1970 from Waverly Shell Rock High School. He was united in marriage to Theresa Henkle in 1973 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly and they were later divorced.
Ron worked for almost twenty years for Bremer County as a road maintainer. Later he drove for various companies as an over the road trucker and retired from PCI Construction.
Ron enjoyed playing the guitar and being outdoors. He loved talking about his over the road stories. His favorite love was his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his son, Ron (Jennifer) Brase Jr. of Clarksville; his three grandchildren, Clay Brase, Cori Brase and Cody Nehl; and his two sisters, Joyce Schmidt of Waverly, and Carolyn Schrage of Shell Rock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Larry Schmidt and Terry Schrage; two grandchildren, Tyler and Isaac Brase.
There will be celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be directed his family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.