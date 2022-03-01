Ronald “Ron” Arthur Wolff, 88, of Readlyn, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Ron was born October 14, 1933, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Melba (Tank) Wolff. He was confirmed March 21, 1948, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1951. Ron entered the United States Army on October 9, 1953, and served honorably until his discharge of September 21, 1955. On April 22, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janette Otto at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger. Ron ran Wolff’s Service (automotive repair) in Readlyn with his brothers for over 40 years.
Ron was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. In his free time, he enjoyed watching westerns, visiting with his grandchildren and watching sports. He was a proud UNI Panther basketball fan and held season tickets for over 20 years.
Ron is survived by his three sons, Gregory (Melody) Wolff, of Crown Point, Indiana, Brian (U-Dom) Wolff, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Thomas (Lori) Wolff, of East Peoria, Illinois; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Roger Wolff and Jim (Tamara) Wolff, both of Readlyn. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Janette and a sister-in-law, Oriel Wolff.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial with military honors will be performed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn, by the Wayne Teisinger VFW Post from Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to the church and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is in charge of arrangements.