Rose Ella Marie Haar, age 79, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center.
Rose was born on September 2, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Ida (Kaiser) Thoms. She was raised in Waverly and attended the Waverly Schools. Rose then helped her parents raise her siblings and helped on the family farm. On September 14, 1964, Rose was united in marriage to Arnold Haar. The couple made their home in Waverly and Rose spent her time raising their children.
Rose enjoyed raising geese, ducks, and chickens, gardening, knitting, coloring, word find puzzles, chocolates and sweets, television show Days of Our Lives and game show Twenty-Five Words or Less. Rose did not know a stranger every visitor was welcome at her home. She had a deep love and concern for her family, especially her grandchildren. Rose’s declining health did not diminish her spirit and love of life and family, and also inspired others.
Rose’s memory is honored by: two sons, Gerald (Susan) Haar of Elma, Iowa, and Richard Haar of Waverly; three daughters, Linda (Robert) Haines of Shell Rock, Iowa, Joan Lamfers of Knoxville, Iowa, and Karen (Adam) Neipert of New Hampton, Iowa; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Thoms of Arkansas, Lavina (Jay) Dietz of Arkansas and Ione (Paul) Ledesma of Waverly; and four brothers, Larry (Donna) Thoms of Mason City, Iowa, Stanley Thoms of Waterloo, Iowa, Arlin (Sandy) Thoms of Waverly, and James Thoms of Massachusetts. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter in infancy, Barbara; son, Arlan; sister, Carole Cole; brother, Ronald Thoms and two sons-in-law, Jerry Lamfers and Matt Worple.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Rose’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187