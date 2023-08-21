Rose Marie Glanville, age 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Rose was born on April 16, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the daughter of Walter and Elenore (Johnson) Williamson. She was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953. On May 8, 1954, Rose was united in marriage to Thomas Glanville in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The couple would make their home in Shell Rock where Rose raised her family. She also worked for Power Industries in Waterloo, Iowa and as a housekeeper at Red Fox Inn in Waverly, Iowa.
Rose was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Rose’s greatest enjoyment in life was her grandkids. She was known as the baby whisperer, whenever she was given a crying baby, they would quit crying. Rose also liked sewing, knitting, baking, cooking, gardening and fishing.
Rose’s memory is honored by: three children, David Glanville of Waterloo, Kevin (Edie) Glanville of Eau Claire, and Julie Glanville of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Adam (Kristin) Sergeant, Stacey (Jose) Sergeant, Aaron Glanville, Corey (Sierra) Glanville, Brittney (Shane) Glanville, Usman Hameed, Jasmine (Michelle) Khan, Luqman Hameed, and Meleah Hameed; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Don) Webber of Chippewa, Wisconsin; and two brothers, Joseph (Carolyn) Williamson of Eau Claire and Jerry (Shelly) Williamson of Augusta, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; daughter, Deb Sergeant; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jordan Hameed; two sisters, Karen Kappus and Mary Bungartz; a brother, Charlie Williamson; and longtime companion, Paul Strausser.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Rose’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-885-4321. Special thank you to neighbor Lynn Bibler for helping Rose through the years.