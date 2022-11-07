On Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley hosted an event at the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle for our Dine Out to End Polio Event. We supported the Brown Bottle who was our 2022 Sponsor and Contributor. We also held a drawing for the 50/50 Polio Raffle. All members, guests, and family were encouraged to attend.
Congratulations to Jim Schommer — President of Warren Transport who was our Polio 50/50 Raffle winner this year! After receiving this gift, he donated it all back to fight polio. We thank him for this great gesture! Additionally, because he gave all of the money back to help our end polio fund, combined with a donation from the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle, and the Bill & Melinda Gates match, our club raised $16,500 for polio eradication efforts. Thank you to all who bought a ticket! Your gifts are helping us end polio together through Rotary!
About Rotary’s Polio Eradication Efforts:
More than one million Rotary members have donated their time and personal resources
to end polio. Rotary Members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute mass communication tools to reach people in areas isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. Rotary members also recruit fellow volunteers, assist with transporting the vaccine and provide other logistical support. Polio still exists. Even in the United States. The world is so close to eradicating Polio, but fighting off the last few cases still requires global vaccination efforts. Rotary has been a leader in this fight since 1985 and has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. Now, as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and partnering with the WHO, US CDC, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation we are hoping to End Polio forever. But the fight to finally eliminate Polio will be as difficult as ever. Every dollar donated to or raised by Rotary will be matched with 2 additional dollars from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Every dollar you donate = $3. Every dollar you can give matters!
About the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley:
The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley meets the first three Wednesdays of the month at Tony’s La Pizzeria, 407 Main Street, Cedar Falls, at 5:30 p.m. The club focuses on Service Above Self, with weekly speakers who educate, enlighten, and entertain, monthly service projects, and monthly networking events. If you are interested in learning more about the mission of the Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley, visit www.CedarValleyRotary.org.