Rotary Club winner

Jim Schommer — winner of the 2022 Polio 50/50 Raffle, generously donated the winnings back to help this polio effort.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley hosted an event at the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle for our Dine Out to End Polio Event. We supported the Brown Bottle who was our 2022 Sponsor and Contributor. We also held a drawing for the 50/50 Polio Raffle. All members, guests, and family were encouraged to attend.

Congratulations to Jim Schommer — President of Warren Transport who was our Polio 50/50 Raffle winner this year! After receiving this gift, he donated it all back to fight polio. We thank him for this great gesture! Additionally, because he gave all of the money back to help our end polio fund, combined with a donation from the Cedar Falls Brown Bottle, and the Bill & Melinda Gates match, our club raised $16,500 for polio eradication efforts. Thank you to all who bought a ticket! Your gifts are helping us end polio together through Rotary!