Ron Cox, head of the Center for Industrial Research and Service at Iowa State University, will address “The Iowa Workforce Skirmishes” at a meeting of the Waverly Rotary Club on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The meeting will begin with a noon luncheon in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center at Wartburg College. The club will provide lunch for guests interested in hearing the presentation. For those interested only in the program, Cox will begin speaking about 12:20 p.m.
Using CIRAS research, Cox will discuss how the evolution of the workforce from 1950 to today can offer insights into current Iowa workforce shortages. His presentation will conclude with steps a company or community can take to help address workforce needs.