The Rotary Club of Waverly invites you to attend their Parade of Homes on Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. You may start anywhere in this home parade. Seven area homes include:
1. Jim and Patricia Vowels, 1701 Horton Rd
2. Fred and Edie Waldstein, 1310 Cedar River Dr
3. Wartburg’s Greenwood, 902 12th St NW
4. Bill and Lynne Fruehling, 310 20th St NW (Park in church lot N of home)
5. Red Fox, 1900 Heritage Way
6. Don and Kris Meyer, 1901 3rd St SW
7. Cindi Zelle Air B&B, 610 E Bremer Ave
Tickets are $20 and age 16 and under are free.
Tickets may be purchased from the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, any Rotarian, at any home on the day of, or electronically on Eventbrite. www.eventbrite.com/e/rotary-club-of-waverly-parade-of-homes-tickets-594815668677.