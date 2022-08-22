Marva Eck

For 79-year-old Marva Eck, taking classes was more of a hobby — she never really thought that one day it could result in a degree — but that’s exactly what happened this past summer as Eck took her last classes to complete a Bachelor of Liberal Studies degree.

The degree has been roughly 40 years in the making.