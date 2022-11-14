Kids in the foster care system have had a tougher life than most.
But every summer for one week, many of them get the chance to go to a special summer camp, one designed to be safe and supportive for young people who have faced severe family problems.
Northeast Iowa’s Royal Family Kids Camp (RFKC) is a Sumner tradition, a faith-based residential camp for children who are in or have been in the foster care system.
“I went to training in Omaha in 2010 to become a director of the camp,” said Kasey Buchholz, who has recently turned over the directorship reins because she will be moving next year. “We hosted our first one in 2011.”
She explained that RFKC started in 1986 in California. There are now over 200 camps in the world, including three others in Iowa: in Des Moines, Urbandale and Sioux Center.
While kids at the camp engage in traditional camp activities, such as fishing, swimming, boating and crafts, they also have chapel time, music and drama. And a faith aspect of the camp is integral to it.
“It is not a time for children to spend making new friends,” Buchholz explained. “It is more about being shown the love of God through a caring adult. The kids have our full attention all week.”
The camp’s name—Royal Family Kids Camp—expresses its mission of including and valuing all the campers, many of whom are wards of the state.
“God is our heavenly father, and he is also the King of all kings,” Buchholz said. “If our Father is a king, then we are all royalty. We want the children to know they are royalty. They are special. They are not what has happened to them.”
The camp is free for the children. Planning and fundraising to support the program last through the year, according to Buchholz.
“All our funds are raised through donations,” she said. “We have a benefit once a year (meal, silent and live auctions), and the rest comes through people feeling moved to give.”
The special circumstances of children in foster care mean special precautions are necessary for the camp. For one thing, the location is a tightly guarded secret, so non-custodial parents cannot try to take their children illegally.
Also, “our staff must have an interview, background check, and receive 12 hours of training, which we provide,” Buchholz said. “We also work closely with DHS (the Department of Human Services).”
The staff-to-child ratio is another special feature of the camp—54 adults, 16 of them counselors, to 32 kids at camp.
“We have a camp grandma/grandpa and aunt/uncle who, in addition to hanging out with the kids all week, also show what a loving marriage looks like,” she said.
“The rest of the staff are there to give as much 1:1 time as possible for each camper,” she said, noting that all staff members are volunteers.
“That actually came up at camp last year,” she continued. “A camper was struggling and yelled at his counselor, ‘You don’t really care. You get paid to be here!’
“When the counselor told the camper that he doesn’t get paid, and he actually took time off from work and from his own family with three children, you could see the look of surprise on the camper’s face. He calmed down, and they ended up having a really great talk.”
Being involved in the camp can be an expression of faith not just for the volunteers, but for their families.
“My own children were 9, 6 and 2 when I started,” Buchholz said. “There were times when they were little when they felt like I cared more about the kids at camp than I did about them.
“I always told them their part of the mission was to let their mom be a part of it. They grew up knowing about camp and the importance of helping others. My oldest daughter has now volunteered at camp for the past three years.”
The camp is now looking for next year’s volunteers, Buchholz noted.
“I would say most people volunteer the first year to help kids,” she said. “The volunteers that return come back because of the change it made in them personally.”
Buchholz said that volunteering at the camp has its challenges.
“Your heart will be broken and re-arranged, and you will never be the same again,” she said. “I just want to give (volunteers) a fair warning.”
Still, while the children’s stories can be hard to bear, and it’s hard to say goodbye after a week, the experience is meaningful, she indicated.
“The connections made are very strong, and we really feel like a family,” Buchholz said. “The beauty of camp far outweighs any challenges.”