Speaker Pat Grassley is running for the Iowa House to represent the newly created District 57, and just before going to State Fair, he stopped in Waverly on Aug. 8.
When he was first elected to the Iowa House in 2007, Pat Grassley represented Waverly, which then fell in District 17. In the past decade, however, Waverly was not part of his territory, as he represented District 50.
But Waverly is now in the new District 57, hence the Speaker’s recent visit to town to reconnect with the business and community leaders, hear their concerns and find out how some of the recent legislative changes have impacted the operations of the businesses and the lives of their leaders and workers.
He will be facing Democrat Carissa Froyum on Nov. 8.
Hosting him in Waverly was Bob Brunkhorst, a former legislator and two-term mayor.
Pat Grassley kicked off the day with coffee at CUNA Mutual, where he learned from Darrin Westendorf, the site manager at the Waverly location, about the company’s operations and transition to a remote work model, which the company adopted during the pandemic. He also heard from Clarence Dawson, the chef at CUNA Mutual, who leads the culinary program at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District.
At the next stop, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Pat Glassley heard firsthand from staff members about the challenges the nursing home had encountered during the pandemic in terms of staffing, training and retention. At the Aspen Cottage, Bartels representatives shared the challenges they had navigated during the pandemic. Due to workforce shortage, Bartels leadership had to rely on agencies to fill in the staffing gaps, which turned out to be a “double-edged sword,” as one participant in the discussion put it.
Issues such as Medicaid reimbursement, wages for nurses, who are unionized, and often courted by agencies for double pay, as well as the efforts to hire and retain quality employees, were also on the table.
Pat Grassley said that ensuring the sustainability of Medicaid is a priority for him.
“The bottom line is ultimately, we have to get people off Medicaid,” he said, adding that the availability of jobs creates opportunities for employment. “We are on an unsustainable path.”
In the current environment and with the current rates of reimbursements, representatives from Bartels said they lose money when they accept Medicaid patients. Several nursing homes in the state are closing, they noted, creating an even bigger challenge about what to do with the residents in them.
“We are caught in a hamster wheel,” said HR Director Veronica Shea, summing up one of the many challenges before the homes.
As a proactive measure to keeping the staff, Bartels has engaged in the purposeful creation of a culture in the workplace, where employees feel loyalty, enjoy working as a team and feel valued, said Angie Daniels, the marketing manager.
“We are working on culture to help encourage employees to see the benefit of working here,” she said.
Some of the issues with Bartels in terms of nursing staffing and working with agencies, and reimbursements were reiterated in a meeting Pat Grassley held later in the day at the Waverly Health Center.
There, he met with CEO Matt Johnson, and CFO Lisa Bennett, other members of the leadership team, and visited the new expansion.
Another stop for the Speaker was Waverly Utilities. Years earlier, Pat Grassley had visited the municipal utility, but now they have a broadband service and are working to address growing demand.
There, CEO Darrel Wenzel talked about the broadband and the electrical services the municipal utility provides.
“Due to the continued growth and connection of Waverly customers to the 100% fiber optic system, Waverly Communications Utility is re-investing proceeds into the next generation of 10 Gigabit technology,” Wenzel told Waverly Newspapers afterwards in reference to the conversation with the Speaker.
Wenzel said he is thankful Pat Grassley visited in person as the “legislative and regulatory issues with State Representatives is a critical part of any business planning for the future.”
Brunkhorst, Pat Grassley’s host, said he is pleased with the outcome of the visit.
“It is important for elected officials to really take time to listen and understand communities’ struggles and their potential,” Brunkhorst told Waverly Newspapers afterwards. “For the Waverly area, it was great for Speaker Grassley to meet with a few organizations that are moving our community forward in an economic sense and improving our health care system. These discussions also allow Pat to meet some key people that he can trust in giving both sides of the story for any upcoming legislative proposals.”