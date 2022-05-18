USDA Rural Development State Director Theresa Greenfield toured the Waverly Health Center on Wednesday to celebrate a $27 million Community Facilities program loan from her agency on which the hospital is expected to close in late September, with what is hoped will be a low interest rate.
“I like to spend time out in the field visiting these projects,” Greenfield said. “What I call celebrating successes. This is a very unique situation where it’s a city, a community-owned hospital. That’s pretty rare. They worked hard on a facilities growth plan, what their needs might be.” And how to keep their business model sustainable, Greenfield added.
The 30,000-square-foot expansion of the Waverly Health Center includes a new emergency department, a bigger space for Christophel Clinic, and a new space for the outpatient and pain management services.
“That’s the bulk of the 30,000-square-foot expansion (which) is open and serving patients,” WHC Foundation Director Emily Frederick told Waverly Newspapers.
“The other part of renovation is of the 40,000-square-foot existing space, which is ongoing through the fall,” Frederick said.
“They’re just about ready to be substantially complete,” Greenfield said, referring to the fall completion. “Which is pretty exciting.”
Greenfield learned the hospital had built a cardboard replica of its plans and gathered input from stakeholders such as patients to staff.
WHC is a financially independent, city-owned hospital, which means the community elects a Board of Trustees to guide the hospital, allowing local decision making.
“We don’t receive tax dollars to operate,” WHC Foundation Director Frederick said. “The hospital itself oversees all the financials.”
“The beauty of being city-owned is we get to make decisions right here in Waverly based on the needs of our patients,” Frederick said. She contrasted that with network hospitals that in general would have to run decisions up the corporate flagpole before acting.
The WHC loan Greenfield referred to is through the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities program, Frederick said.
Greenfield and Rural Development Public Information Officer Cecilia Lynch planned to visit a few more projects on Wednesday before returning to Des Moines, including a nearby project that Greenfield said “hasn’t been announced yet.”
As an employee of the Biden Administration, Greenfield said the administration’s key investment priorities have included COVID recovery and accompanying healthcare matters, climate action and equity.
“For rural states like Iowa, that means we are working hard to get resources out to some of our underserved communities,” she said. “We just wrapped up a pilot equity project with 10 communities across the state. Little Aurora is just down the road.
“We try to meet communities where they’re at and support their priorities,” Greenfield said.
Rural Development, she said, focuses solely on investments in small communities, ranging in size from 25,000 to 10,000 and under. Areas of investment can span from businesses to housing to community facilities.
Greenfield touted, for instance, “the 504 housing program” that she said allows lower income folks to make improvements to their homes.
USDA Rural Development operates more than 50 financial assistance programs, Greenfield said. Last year the agency invested about $700 million across Iowa in all of these programs, she said.