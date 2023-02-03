The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect.

Henry Sommers, the owner of Happy Puppy on 141st Avenue in the town of Cincinnati, was arrested Tuesday by the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office. Sommers, whose business has a long history of regulatory violations, was recently fined $12,600 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a string of violations over the past six years.